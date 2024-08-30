DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Donations at a toy bank in Dover were destroyed by flooding.

The Dover Fire Department stores toys donated for Christmas at the Old Mill Building.

The entire supply was destroyed when a water main break flooded that building earlier this month.

The firefighters union is working to restock the toy bank.

“For the first time in over 40 years, we are starting from scratch,” said firefighter/paramedic. “The biggest way people can help is by donating a new toy from the ages of newborn to about 12 years old, is really what we are looking for, or if they are interested, donating some money.”

About 100 families benefit from the toy bank program each year.

