PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire third-grade student has died following an apparent random shooting in Florence, South Carolina over the weekend, the Portsmouth school district announced.

The child, a student at The Little Harbour School in Portsmouth, was on vacation with his family in South Carolina.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence is alleged to have randomly shot at cars driving by his home in Florence

Allen was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florida County sheriff’s office.

The child’s father was also shot but is expected to recover.

The Portsmouth school district informed families of the tragic event on Monday.

“An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy,” said Portsmouth Superintendent Steve Zadravec in a written statement to school system families.

Allen was arrested after the child was transported to the hospital but before he died.

“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s got a history,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said in statement to South Carolina television outlets. “He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”

