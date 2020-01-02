New Hampshire adds non-binary ‘X’ option to licenses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents now have a third option for indicating gender on their driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards.

Thursday is the first-day people can submit paperwork to have an “X” appear on licenses and IDs for people who don’t identify as male or female. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu allowed a bill making the change to become law without his signature in July.

At least a dozen other states have similar laws.

