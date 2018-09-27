New Hampshire approves sale of Mount Sunapee ski area

NEWBURY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has cleared the way for Vail Resorts to buy the rights to the Mount Sunapee ski area.

Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said Wednesday that the department found no reason to object after a review, an audit and an extensive public input period. She called Vail a “great fit” for New Hampshire.

The ski area is built on public land but has been in private operation since 1998.

The Concord Monitor reports that the state’s approval comes with several amendments to the underlying lease that will require approval by the governor and Executive Council next month.

The changes include an expansion proposal that was approved by the governor and council in 2016 but has faced some strong opposition in the community.

