GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother following a homicide investigation in Goffstown, New Hampshire, according to officials.

The New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General announced the arrest of Thomas Humphrey on Friday, stating that he had been taken into custody for “knowingly killing” his 70-year-old mother, Linda Tufts.

Tufts was found stabbed to death on Tuesday, Nov. 28, after police and firefighters responded to the area of Joffre Street. The discovery prompted the nearby Bartlett Elementary School to briefly enter lockdown as an investigation was launched.

According to the AG’s office, Humphrey will be arraigned on one count of second-degree murder on Monday, Dec. 4.

No additional details were released.

