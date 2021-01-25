New Hampshire bans vaccines for out-of-state homeowners

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nonresidents are no longer eligible to get coronavirus vaccinations in New Hampshire, state officials said Monday.

Earlier rules would have allowed anyone who owned property in New Hampshire, including second homeowners and out-of-state landlords, to get vaccinated in the state, regardless of where they actually live. But after some backlash, the state updated its guidance to say that only New Hampshire residents are eligible. Such residency must be proven with documentation such as a driver’s license or a recent payroll check showing a legal New Hampshire address.

In neighboring states, Maine is limiting vaccines to residents, while Vermont is administering vaccines to residents and those who work in the state.

Vaccinations began Saturday for the more than 300,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and older, people with multiple qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in residential facilities for people with developmental disabilities. While the next phase is supposed to start in March, if the state doesn’t begin getting more doses, it would take well into May to finish the current phase.

Since registration opened Friday, nearly 200,000 people have signed up, and more than 60% have scheduled their first appointments, Gov. Chris Sununu said. While some appointments are being scheduled as late as April, the state will move up appointment slots if it gets more vaccine.

In other coronavirus developments:

WORKFORCE FUNDING

New Hampshire’s largest hospital is getting $1.2 million to address health care workforce shortages in rural communities.

The grant announced Monday by the state’s Democratic Congressional delegation is part of a program that supports training programs for those who will serve in rural areas. They said the pandemic has exacerbated the state’s health care worker shortage, and the funding will provide the hospital with the highly skilled workforce it needs.

THE NUMBERS

More than 62,000 people have tested positive for the virus, including 808 cases announced Sunday that included cases from several days. Six additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 987.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 736 new cases per day on Jan. 10 to 782 new cases per day on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)