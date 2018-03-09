New Hampshire brothers build two-story snowman

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - Two brothers in New Hampshire took full advantage of the recent snowfall and created a colossal snowman that would make Frosty proud. The two-story creation is the talk of the town in Derry, New Hampshire.

The snow from Wednesday’s nor’easter stuck to pretty much everything, and therefore sticks together great and makes a perfect snowball or for the Hanlon’s – a gigantic snowman.

Five hours. Two ladders. A yard full of snow. That’s all Tom and Pat Hanlon needed to create an unforgettable sight.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and usually we finish the bottom piece of the snowman and give up, Tom Hanlon said. “I was like, we’re doing this this year.”

With Tom home from college for spring break and Pat off from high school for the storm, the two brothers set out to complete their massive mission with a plan in place.

“OK, so we rolled out big balls of snow, and then we had to chop them into pieces, and toss them into the air to each other with somebody standing on top,” Hanlon said.

Spray-painted paper plates make up the buttons and mouth. An orange wiffle ball bat was used for the nose. The hat was made from black poster board. The end product: simply showstopping.

“I just thought I’d run by it, and check it out in person, because it’s way more impressive in person than in pictures,” said Derry resident Amy Bernard.

Word of “Jerry” the giant snowman has spread fast.

“It’s just something happy during this storm. People with power outages and stuff. This kind of lightens the mood and stuff,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon says he might try to top his creation next year.

