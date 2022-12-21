GREENFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A camp in New Hampshire is teaching Santas-in-training everything they need to know in just one week.

The Greenfield Camp teaches participants everything they need to know about being a professional Santa, from how to trim a beard to answering children’s questions.

Santa Camp founders say the process for becoming St. Nick isn’t an easy one.

“They teach many different kinds of classes and do workshops, and they would teach things like insurance, taxes, how do you get gigs, [and] social media,” said Dianne Grenier, who plays Mrs. Merry Claus for local events each year.

Registration is opening soon for Santa Camp 2023, which is set to take place in August.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)