New Hampshire center hosts exhibit on historic moon landing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new exhibit is set to open at a New Hampshire space center that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s exhibit opens July 20 in Concord.

It features a lunar colony, toddler space exploration center and 3-D Apollo landing site maps.

Visitors will also learn about new discoveries in lunar science, as well as view photographs of the moon. The opening day’s special events include expert talks by scientists and special addresses by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Planetarium shows are also offered throughout the day.

The day wraps up with a special rocket launch in the fields around the center to honor Apollo 11’s arrival on the moon.

