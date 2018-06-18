CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Tuition at New Hampshire’s community colleges is going up 2.4 percent.

Tuition for the 2018-2019 school year will be $215 per credit for in-state students and $490 for out-of-state students. Those in the New England Regional Student Program, which gives tuition breaks to some out-of-staters from the region, will pay $323 per credit.

For students taking 12 credits — which is considered full-time — a full year’s in-state tuition will be $5,160.

The community college system had held tuition stable for the last several years. Officials say the increase will be offset in part by an increase in scholarships.

