WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire community is rallying to rebuild a small business that was destroyed by a fire earlier this week.

Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street in Wolfeboro caught fire late Monday night. Firefighters from several communities responded to extinguish the blaze.

Community members are now raising money for employees who are without jobs as a result of the fire.

“As we go forward from here, and in the days and the weeks ahead, I know the community is going to do whatever they can to be supportive of the people displaced by this,” said Troy Lucas of Lucas Roasting Company. “I guess sometimes in the midst of devastation, you find out how well woven together everyone is.

Investigators say the cause of the fire seems to be accidental.

