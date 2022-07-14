CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire company played a significant role in helping to create the stunning images NASA took from its newest telescope.

Optical Solutions, Inc. made the dozens of near infrared lenses used on the James Webb Telescope. The company worked on the project for about 16 years, and the people that work there are excited to have played a new role in this chapter of cosmic history.

“I take great pride in it,” said Brad Piccirillo, who works at the company. “I actually cried (just) ‘cuz I know the images are coming through our lens.”

“We’re basically creating a time machine, looking 13 billion years into the past,” said Mike van Vranken, another Optical Solutions employee.

Workers at the company said they’re excited for their next project, but said whatever it is will be hard to live up to the excitement of the Webb telescope.

