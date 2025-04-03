CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four-term Congressman Chris Pappas of New Hampshire announced his bid Thursday to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a fellow Democrat, next year.

“I’m running for Senate because our economy, our democracy, and our way of life are on the line, and New Hampshire deserves a senator who is grounded in the people, places, and values of this state,” Pappas said in a video announcement.

He added: “Like Senator Shaheen, I’ll always put New Hampshire first. You can count on me to lead the charge to confront this administration, self-dealing billionaires, and extreme politicians who threaten our future and our ability to get things done for New Hampshire.”

Pappas, 44, emerged as the most likely Democrat to succeed Shaheen, who turned 78 in January. She was the first woman elected to serve as both governor and senator in the United States. Shaheen, serving her third term in the Senate, announced in March that she would not seek reelection.

Pappas could potentially face a formidable Republican opponent. Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is considering a run. The popular governor decided not to seek a fifth, two-year term last year.

Last year, Pappas defeated Republican former state Sen. Russell Prescott to win New Hampshire’s 1st District, which covers the eastern half the state and includes its largest city, Manchester. Pappas is from there. The district was once quite politically volatile, with party control flipping five times in six election cycles from 2006 to 2016.

Pappas, who considers himself a pragmatic voice in Washington, touted his support from women, veterans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during the campaign. He made abortion rights a top issue, calling Prescott “radically out of step” and accusing him of distrusting women to make health care decisions.

In 2022, Pappas defeated Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, now White House press secretary. During that race, Leavitt said she believed the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Pappas said she “continues to double-down on the big lie.”

He made history in 2018 by becoming the state’s first openly gay member of Congress.

Pappas has helped run his family’s restaurant in Manchester and was part of a state council that approves spending contracts.

