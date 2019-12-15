New Hampshire conservation officers help hiker off trail

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says officers helped a hiker who needed assistance to make it off a trail in Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey.

The state says 48-year-old Dimitri Kim of Boston, Massachusetts, called for help just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday after the hike he began at about 2:40 p.m. on the White Dot Trail took him longer than expected.

Kim told conservation officers he was wet and cold, his boots were full of water, and he did not think that he could make it down the mountain on his own. His flashlight died and he worried his cell-phone battery would also die.

Two conservation officers met Kim on the trail at about 8:15 p.m. The provided additional light and walked him down the trail arriving at the trailhead at 8:34 p.m..

