MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a pickup truck in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Elm and Merrill streets in Manchester around 12 a.m. found an Indian motorcycle that had crashed with a Nissan Frontier, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Justin Theos, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-792-5446.

