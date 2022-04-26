CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has a good track record when it comes to elections, but it would benefit from a voter confidence commission to address residents’ concerns in a time of political polarization, its new secretary of state said Tuesday.

“It is clear to me that for some time now, a few years, that there’s just a decline, both nationally and in the state of New Hampshire, on general voters’ belief about the accuracy of election results,” David Scanlan said at a news conference from his Statehouse office.

He added, “I felt that it’s really important to initiate a discussion on that topic — a very public one — involving some very capable people with diverse interests, so we kind of get to the bottom of why we find ourselves in a situation, and how we can put the brakes on it and turn that trend around.”

Scanlan replaced Bill Gardner, who retired in January after 45 years of overseeing elections, the state archives and other divisions. Scanlan had served as deputy secretary of state for 20 years.

The announcement came months after an audit of a legislative race in Windham, where a discrepancy drew the attention of former President Donald Trump and his supporters seeking to bolster unfounded claims of election fraud.

The audit showed the cause of the discrepancy was not a vote counting machine, but a separate machine used to fold absentee ballots. But those who reject that conclusion have been pushing for either getting rid of automated counting machines or performing audits.

Scanlan said New Hampshire’s elections are sound because the system is decentralized, where “literally thousands” of locally elected and appointed local election officials conduct elections.

“Because of that it is a very human process, which should also be understood to be not a perfect process,” he said.

The Windham matter was a human mistake “done in good faith to try to make the system more efficient,” said commission co-chair Bradford Cook. He also heads the state’s Ballot Law Commission, which addresses election disputes and controversies.

“Yet, if people think there’s got to be evil in there someplace, well, all we can do is present them with the facts,” he said.

The eight-member bipartisan commission, which includes activists, a member of various nonprofits, and a former legislators, wants to hold listening sessions throughout the state. Scanlan is starting to give presentations on the commission this week.

The other co-chair, former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett, a Democrat, recalled his 1996 U.S. Senate run against Republican incumbent Bob Smith. Media organizations incorrectly declared him the winner based on exit polls.

“I know how things can go a little bit awry,” he said. “We want to make sure that the good technology that we have in New Hampshire, the good people that are participating in the polls, and the good system that we have can be kept as it is, or improved” by the commission.

