New Hampshire dad furious about no changing table in restaurant bathroom

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Chris Mau, a father of four, is urging others to speak up after he walked into a fast food restaurant’s bathroom and realized there was no changing table inside.

Mau says he was out on a walk in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with his 8-month-old daughter Kalli, when she suddenly started crying. He knew right away that she needed to be changed.

Mau rushed into the men’s room but found no place to put his daughter down.

“My mind was racing,” Mau explained. “How can in 2018, a place that’s so geared toward families and children, be so naive as to not have a simple changing station in a bathroom?”

Photos posted on social media showed Mau had to place his daughter on the dirty floor in order to change her.

“I don’t think any parent should have to go in and change a diaper, which every parent has to do at some point, and not be able to do it in a sanitary fashion,” Mau said. “It seems like a no-brainer.”

Mau is hoping others will hear his story and speak out to bring positive change.

Mau opted not to name the restaurant out of fear of being sued.

