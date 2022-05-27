BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway regarding the discovery of multiple signs reading “school shooter” in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield, The New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement Friday.

The Department stated that there is no indication there is an imminent threat but state and local law enforcement were dispatched to the schools as a precaution.

No other information was made readily available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox