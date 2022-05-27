BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway regarding the discovery of multiple signs reading “school shooter” in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield, The New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement Friday.

The Department stated that there is no indication there is an imminent threat but state and local law enforcement were dispatched to the schools as a precaution.

No other information was made readily available.

