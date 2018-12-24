New Hampshire DOC searching for prisoner who walked away from halfway house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is searching for a work release resident who walked away from transitional housing on Saturday.

Corey M. Lee, 34, left Calumet Transitional Housing in Manchester, New Hampshire at 9:12 a.m., never reported to work as scheduled and never returned to his housing unit, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. He was placed on escape status at 5:30 p.m.

Lee is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his left arm.

He was sentenced in Strafford Superior Court for multiple drug charges and admitted to New Hampshire State Prison on Dec. 13, 2017.

He will be eligible for release on parole on Aug. 26, 2019 with a maximum release date of Aug. 25, 2021.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the New Hampshire State Prison at 603-271-1801.

