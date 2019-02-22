New Hampshire DOC searching for prisoner who walked way from transitional work center

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is searching for a man they say walked away from a transitional work center Friday.

Jeffrey Groulx, 44, is a minimum security resident of the New Hampshire State Prison Transitional Work Center and was placed on “escape” status after walking away from White Farm on Clinton Street in Concord about 3:15 p.m., officials say.

Groulx is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Groulx, who was serving time for felony robbery and was eligible for release in January 2020, was last seen wearing prison green pants and a button-down shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, officials say.

Anyone with information on Groulx’s whereabouts should call New Hampshire State Police or a local law enforcement agency.

