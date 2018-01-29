New Hampshire doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire doctor is facing charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a patient while practicing medicine at a hospital in the state.

Eric Knight, 50, of Derry, is charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

The alleged crime happened in Sept. 2017 at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont. Knight is accused of engaging in an unlawful sexual relationship with a patient.

Police announced Knight’s arrest on Monday following a four-month criminal investigation. Officials say Knight turned himself in on Friday.

Knight has since been suspended by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine. He was was released on bail and is slated to be arraigned on Feb. 12.

No additional details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. Further charges are anticipated, according to police.

