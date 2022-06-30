SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend.

Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.

The discount came courtesy of the nonprofit Americans for Prosperity, which teamed up with the station, as well as another in Littleton, New Hampshire for a similar discount event on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to have a massive impact,” said Ross Connolly of Americans for Prosperity. “(People) are pinching every single penny to try and save some money, especially in the summer season where people are trying to go on vacation, provide for their families. They’re having to make tough choices.”

With an average price of $4.86 per gallon in New Hampshire according to AAA, gas station owner Arthur Klemm said he was grateful his spot was chosen to help the community.

“One of the things that made us want to do it is so we could help our customers and help people, especially over this Fourth of July weekend,” Klemm said.

