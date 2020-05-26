New Hampshire expands virus testing to more workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As more businesses reopen, New Hampshire is offering coronavirus testing workers who have prolonged contact with colleagues or members of the public while on the job.

The state has set up nine testing sites, as well as mobile teams that can visit workplace parking lots to collect large batches of tests at the same time, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday. Tests also are available to anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 as well as health care workers, child care workers, people over age 60 and those with certain health conditions regardless of whether they have symptoms.

While the percentage of positive tests has declined in recent weeks, officials are closely watching the numbers to gauge the effects of reopening some businesses two weeks ago, including hair salons, retail shops and outdoor restaurants.

“Right now, we’re in that window where we’re watching very closely,” Shibinette said. Even if that percentage continues to drop over the next month, she said she wouldn’t be ready to declare the state out of the woods.

“As long as we continue to have outbreaks and negative outcomes at nursing homes I’m not willing to say any of that,” she said. “Our nursing home residents don’t have the liberty of social distancing from our caregivers. They rely on caregivers for their activities of daily living, and those caregivers are part of our community. As long as there is COVID circulating in our communities there is always the risk of bringing it into our nursing homes.”

During a meeting earlier Tuesday of the Governor’s Task Force on Economic Reopening, Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, pressed public health officials to settle on an “acceptable” rate of infection and death.

“We have two crises, one seems to be mitigating somewhat and the data doesn’t show that it’s surging, the other is unquestionably escalating, and escalating rapidly with the destruction of the economy,” he said. “So, somewhere in this mix we’ve got to put a formulaic together that says OK, this is an acceptable rate. It’s a difficult thing to do, but somewhere, someone has to draw that line.”

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday 4,231 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Four new deaths, all at long-term care facilities, were announced, bringing the total to 214.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

RACING AND RENTALS

The attorney general’s office will take action later this week against a Groveton racetrack that violated the state’s order prohibiting large gatherings, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.

Riverside Speedway held races with spectators Saturday despite being warned by police, according to the attorney general’s office.

The office also is investigating complaints that hotels in Hampton have been renting rooms to nonessential workers in violation of the governor’s orders.

Sununu, who plans to announce plans Friday for the reopening of lodging, said he is confident the attorney general’s office will handle scofflaws appropriately.

“They’re still far and few between, and we’re a small state, so I think we can take them on a case by case basis,” he said.

___

SPECIAL EDUCATION

Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday setting deadlines for schools to meet with parents and determine which services are necessary for children with disabilities this summer.

Officials with the Disability Rights Center praised the order, saying it recognizes schools cannot delay efforts to meet children’s educational needs and must include parents in the process.

___

HELP FOR HUMANITIES

The New Hampshire chapter of the National Endowment for the Humanities has distributed $400,000 to libraries, historical societies, museums and cultural nonprofit groups struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Humanities allocated the federal funding to 64 organizations in about 50 communities. Grants to libraries accounted for just over 40 percent of the total.

