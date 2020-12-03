New Hampshire expects vaccines for up to 40,000 initially

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s initial shipments of coronavirus vaccines will protect fewer than half of those identified as the most critical recipients, state officials said Thursday.

The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. Together, they add up to about 100,000 people, but the initial shipments are expected to include enough vaccine for 10,000 to 40,000 people, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

“There is a prioritization even within (that group). We’re going to target those high-risk health care workers in hospitals, then moving to ambulatory care settings and other settings like home health care providers,” said Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.

In some states, interest groups have tried to move up in the line. For example, Colorado’s draft plan, which is being revised, puts ski resort workers who share close quarters in the second phase of vaccine distribution. But Sununu said he hasn’t heard from any key industries or other interest groups in New Hampshire.

“Frankly, I think that’s a testament to the vaccination plan we’ve put forward,” he said. “They understand where the highest risks are and where they are in line. It’s a good plan that meets the needs and the priorities of the state.”

