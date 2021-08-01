PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Film Festival is returning in person for its 20th annual event.

The festival will be held Oct. 14-17 in Portsmouth.

This year, it has been named an Academy Award qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers said.

Short films that receive the festival’s Live Action Shorts Jury Award and Animation Shorts Jury Award may now qualify to enter the Short Films competition for the concurrent Oscar season.

“We have been recognizing and honoring short films since the beginning, and have showcased nearly 1,300 short films over that time,” Dan Hannon, festival co-founder and industry director, said in a statement.

“The Academy qualification further enhances our mutual endeavor to support the short film medium, foster filmmaker talents and reward extraordinary work,” Hannon added.

