New Hampshire firefighters deliver baby at fire station

Some New Hampshire firefighters are being credited for assisting with a just-in-time delivery.

Firefighters in Plaistow said they got to work when a woman arrived in the lobby and announced she was having a baby.

Firefighters tell WMUR-TV that the woman was put on a stretcher, and the fire station training room became a delivery room Friday evening. Seven minutes later, her baby boy was born.

Firefighter and EMT Derek Travers said the episode late Friday was his first “field birth” in 23 years.

“It meant a lot to me to see the beginning of life, not the end of life that we see a lot of times,” he said.

Firefighters said they’re happy everything went smoothly. An ambulance transported mother and baby to a hospital.

