New Hampshire Fish and Game helps hiker stricken by heat

SARGENTS PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game says rescue crews helped a 29-year-old hiker after he was overcome by the heat in the White Mountain National Forest.

Late Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the Glen Boulder Trail in Sargents Purchase after the hiker’s father called to say his son, Joe Pond, of Portsmouth, was suffering from heat-related injuries and could not continue.

Fish and Game says Pond set out Saturday for a 16-mile.

Conservation officers and emergency crews found Pond on the trail, treated his condition and helped him down the trail where he met family and friends just after 8 p.m.

Temperatures at low elevations in the region Saturday were in the 90s.

