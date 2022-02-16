MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The newest member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats is in need of a name.

The Blue Jays Double-A affiliate announced Tuesday that a bat dog in-training has joined the team’s front office staff.

Fans can vote on the golden retriever’s name by visiting the Fisher Cats website.

Name options include Benny, Casey, and Tucker.

The bat dog is set to make his official debut at the Fisher Cats game on May 13.

The pup is a rescue and came to the Fisher Cats from Hero Pups, a N.H.-based volunteer organization that provides support dogs to veterans and first responders in New England.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team to bring this special pup into the Fisher Cats family,” said Hero Pups Founder Laura Barker. “On top of his bat dog duties, he’ll serve as a great ambassador to our program and help continue our mission to support heroes in need.”

The original Fisher Cats bat dog, Ollie, joined the team in 2008 and retrieved bats until his retirement in 2016.

