A non-profit in New Hampshire is hoping to help people be more active during the winter months.

The Bethlehem Trails Association has started a “gear library” so people can borrow winter sports equipment for little to no cost.

The library is open 24/7 for donations and check-outs of items like snowshoes and sleds, and is hoping to expand the collection.

