CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will be getting $72.6 million from the federal infrastructure package to update wastewater and drinking water systems.

The money also will be used to address PFAS and lead in New Hampshire water supplies.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the funds last week.

“It’s past time we invest in our water infrastructure to ensure every American has clean water running from their taps,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was a lead negotiator for the package.

“After late nights and early mornings hammering out the details of the bipartisan infrastructure law, I’m excited this funding is officially heading to New Hampshire to build innovative and efficient water systems for our state,” she added.

Shaheen said there will be four more years of similar funding.

