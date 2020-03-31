New Hampshire getting another $147M from virus aid package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more aid and Gov. Chris Sununu has asked some hospital rules to be waived during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest developments in New Hampshire:

RELIEF AID

New Hampshire’s getting an additional $147 million from the massive coronavirus aid package signed into law by President Donald Trump, the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

Funding will go to schools; public transit; health care workers; law enforcement; child care, heating assistance; elections help; and other areas.

The biggest chunk, nearly $82.5 million, includes money for elementary and secondary schools; higher education; and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

The aid follows the $1.25 billion marked for New Hampshire from the nearly $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, providing funds for small businesses, health systems, unemployment insurance, individuals and families.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 300 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three people have died.

For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

REHABILITATION HOSPITALS

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to allow a group of rehabilitation hospitals in New Hampshire to care for non-rehabilitation patients during the coronavirus emergency.

He asked for a waiver Monday regarding rules established by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

It would apply to the Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network, with hospitals in Salem, Nashua, Portsmouth, and Manchester.

___

FIRST RESPONDERS

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wants COVID-19 test results returned more quickly in cases where patients interacted with police, firefighters or emergency medical technicians.

Shaheen, a Democrat, wrote to leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking that they recommend prioritization for processing lab results in cases when patients have had contact with first responders. Those workers have faced 14-day quarantine periods, so faster test results could mean they would be able to return to work sooner, she said.

___

BIRTHDAY PARADE

A 6-year-old Derry girl whose hopes for a big birthday party were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic got a surprise drive-by parade from family, friends and neighbors.

Jennifer McDonough said she wanted her daugther, Myla, to feel special. She expected only a handful of participants Saturday, but many more showed up, honking their horns and dropping off birthday presents on the driveway or sidewalk.

“She turned around, just open mouthed, jaw dropped. She had no idea,” McDonough said.

McDonough said the parade was a reminder that the pandemic shouldn’t keep people from making others feel special and bring joy to others.

