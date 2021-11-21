CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $8.3 million to support marketing, workforce and other projects to boost business and travel in the state.

The funding was allocated through the American Rescue Plan. The state’s congressional delegation announced the funds last week.

“Travel and tourism are core industries that fuel local economies across New Hampshire — these sectors are key to our state’s recovery following the pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in statement.

The grant from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, which makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs, promote innovation and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)