New Hampshire governor directs all schools to close, transition to remote learning

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is directing all schools to close and transition to remote learning for three weeks over coronavirus concerns.

Sununu issued an emergency order Sunday for temporary remote instruction and support for public K-12 school districts to begin on Monday, March 16 and end on Friday, April 3.

“We have worked carefully to ensure many of the other issues surrounding this change are addressed, such as food insecurity, workforce issues, IEPs, childcare, and child welfare services,” Sununu said in a statement. “This directive will remain in place for three weeks, through April 3, 2020. Following that, we will reassess the situation on the ground.”

THREAD: Today I am directing all schools in New Hampshire to transition to remote learning effectively immediately. pic.twitter.com/VZwkEZjnld — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 15, 2020

