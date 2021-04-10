New Hampshire governor gets vaccine, gives thumbs-up

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received his COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at the state’s mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The Republican, driving an orange convertible, got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in his left arm.

He never got out of the vehicle, and he gave a thumbs-up when it was all done.

“Just got my COVID-19 vaccine at the @NHMS,” Sununu tweeted. “A big THANK YOU to all of the incredible volunteers, state employees, and staff who make the process so seamless!”

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Chief Beth Daly also received their vaccines.

Thousands of New Hampshire residents have been vaccinated at the site.

Also, the University of New Hampshire women’s soccer team has pulled out of the America East tournament “in accordance with COVID-19 protocols within the program,” the school said Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 America East) had qualified for the four-team tournament as the second-place finisher in Division A.

No additional information was released.

