New Hampshire governor to take part in school bus drag race

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire.

Dubbed the New Hampshire Lottery Educational Cup School Bus Race, Sununu will battle New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre Saturday night at the quarter-mile drag strip located in Epping, New Hampshire. The third annual event aims to raise awareness for the more than $2 billion generated by the lottery generated for education since 1964. The teacher of the year, Keith Noyes, will also be among those racing.

Since taking office, Sununu has been a regular at the event and even talked in 2017 of racing Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. A Republican who has teamed up with Sununu on several legislative measures, Scott races stock cars.

