New Hampshire health centers get $836,000 in grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Ten community health centers in New Hampshire are splitting about $836,000 in federal grants to improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of health care delivery.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Quality Improvement grants are meant to support efforts such as expanding access to care, advancing the use of health information technology and delivering patient-centered care.

The federal government says health centers supported by such grants serve one in nine children and one in five rural residents across the country.

