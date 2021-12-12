CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Snowmobile safety education classes are being offered in-person and online in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire Rider Certificate at their own pace, while learning key safety information.

Those interested in attending a class or signing up for an online safety class can register online.

To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved safety education class.

