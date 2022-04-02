CHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the late-night shooting of a 79-year-old man inside a New Hampshire home.

Chester police responded to a home in town at about 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. Local police determined that the home had been struck by gunfire and the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, state police said. His name was not made public.

State police took over the investigation and remained on the scene through the night, but no arrests were announced. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking area residents with home surveillance systems to review the video for suspicious activity between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and inform police if they find anything.

