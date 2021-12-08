CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The 400-member New Hampshire House won’t be heading back to the Statehouse when it convenes in January. Instead, its first three session days will be held at a Manchester hotel exposition center, House Speaker Sherman Packard said Wednesday.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the House has met at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on an athletic field, from their cars in a parking lot, and more recently, inside a Bedford athletic complex.

The athletic complex wasn’t available in January, so the House will meet in a 30,000-square-foot event facility at the DoubleTree by Hilton, said Packard, who became speaker after fellow Republican Dick Hinch died of COVID-19.

Packard said masks will be optional, and seating will be set aside for those wearing them.

“With hospitalizations at record levels and community transmission still high, the responsible thing to do is to maintain health and safety protocols for our legislators and hold off on returning to the House chamber, at least for now,” he said.

While Democrats have unsuccessfully fought for remote access to legislative sessions, some Republicans wanted to return to sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in Representatives’ Hall.

“Are some people going to die?” Rep. Joe Pitre, R-Farmington, told WMUR-TV. “Possibly. But what’s the counter-effects if you don’t get back together and go back to normal.”

