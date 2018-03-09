New Hampshire ice castles close for season this weekend

(WHDH) — Have you visited the ice castles in Lincoln, New Hampshire, yet this year? If not, Saturday is your last chance!

The castles will open for the final time on March 10 at 6 p.m. Tickets are going fast. They can be purchased here.

The castles, which are made out of 25 million pounds of ice, extend to heights around 40 feet. Color-changing LED lights are embedded in the ice.

The castles opened back in January.

