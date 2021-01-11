New Hampshire Ice Castles opening for season this week

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — A visually-stunning winter wonderland in New Hampshire is opening to the public this week.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock is slated to open for the first time this season on Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased on-site and online. The castles are open Monday through Saturday.

The popular attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night. A new quarter-mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill will also be available.

All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The castles will operate at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing, with tunnels and crawl spaces clearly marked as one-way features.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)