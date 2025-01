Ice castles in New Hampshire will return for a 12th year.

The castles open Friday afternoon.

Ice sculptures in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, will create an illuminated winter wonderland.

The experience includes ice slides, towers, and tunnels for guests to walk through.

Guests can also go tubing, take a sleigh ride, or grab a drink at the ‘polar pub.’

