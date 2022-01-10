NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — People once again can enjoy the visually-stunning Ice Castles in New Hampshire.

The winter wonderland in North Woodstock officially opens for the season Friday at 4 p.m.

The popular attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night. A new quarter-mile-long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill will also be available.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

People can purchase tickets online and on-site.

