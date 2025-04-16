AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire landlord is accused of installing a hidden camera inside a tenant’s home and recording her without her knowledge for more than four years, police said.

Charles McGuire, 70, was arrested in Amherst, N.H., as a result of an investigation that began last year, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Detectives said they recovered more than 9,000 images of the tenant and other people while they were undressing.

McGuire was charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking, and 45 counts of invasion of privacy.

Police said they are working to identify other individuals who may have been recorded without their knowledge or consent.

Anyone who visited the residence at 30 The Flume over the last several years is asked to contact Detective Taylor Aspinwall at taspinwall@amherstnh.gov or at 603-673-4900.

