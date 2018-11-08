New Hampshire man accused of impersonating a police officer released on bail

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man from Dover, New Hampshire is facing charges after police say he impersonated an officer.

Officers arrested Ryan Callista after receiving reports from a resident whom Callista approached, wearing a yellow reflective traffic vest with the word “police” emblazoned across the back, and asked for directions to his home on Isaac Lucas Drive, police say.

The witness also told police that Callista’s truck, a Ram 1500, was equipped with red and white flashing lights.

Officers waited outside of Callista’s home and observed his truck drive past.

Shortly after, another officer stopped Callista.

A third officer searching the area found the yellow vest along with a black knit hat with “police” embroidered on.

Calista was questioned and taken into custody for impersonation as well as an existing warrant issued but Rockingham County Superior Court.

He was released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment on November 29.

Anyone with information about this case or a similar incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-60000.

