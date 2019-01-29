New Hampshire man accused of producing child pornography

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man accused of videotaping nude underage girls was arrested Monday on a federal charge of production of child pornography.

Glen Lanchester was taken into custody after detectives raided his Eastern Avenue home in connection with a monthslong investigation, according to Manchester police.

Evidence recovered from Lanchester’s home indicated that he used a hidden camera to record the victims without their knowledge or consent, officials said.

A federal judge has since approved Lanchester’s release but did order him to wear an electronic monitoring device.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the case is asked to contact Detective Lou Krawczyk at 603-792-5517.

