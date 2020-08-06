New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl late last month.

Brain Howe, 29, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned at a later date on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a home in Nashua on the afternoon of July 28 spoke with a girl who said she had been sexually assaulted by Howe, police said.

Authorities later obtained a warrant for Howe’s arrest following an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

Howe is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.

