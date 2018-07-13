New Hampshire man arrested after falling through ceiling of Shaw’s supermarket twice

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire, man is facing criminal mischief and trespassing charges after police say he fell through the ceiling of a Shaw’s supermarket twice Thursday afternoon.

Dover police officers responding to a reported robbery at the Bank of New Hampshire on Central Avenue about 2:20 p.m. were at a nearby Shaw’s collecting surveillance footage when they heard people start yelling inside the store, according to a press release issued Thursday night.

While investigating the commotion, police say they found that Eric R. Lombari, 30, had partially fallen through the drop ceiling in the area above the seafood counter and deli. After the officers evacuated the store and called for backup, police say Lombari partially fell through the drop ceiling above the store’s refrigerated meat section.

Although he initially refused orders to come down, police say Lombari eventually complied and was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending arraignment Friday in Rochester District Court.

Police say they do not have information suggesting the Bank of New Hampshire robbery and the incident at Shaw’s are related.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

