DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man from Candia, New Hampshire is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a restaurant in the town of Derry.

Law officials said John Kratz will be arraigned on a second degree murder charge Thursday afternoon following the shooting death of his uncle, John Kratz, Jr., 64, of Sandown.

The suspect was taken into custody after officers initially responded to a reported shooting at the Lobster Claw II on Main Street in Derry around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

There, authorities found John Kratz, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole.

He was taken to Eilliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the 27-year-old Kratz was located and arrested. He is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court.

27 year old John Kratz due in court shortly charged with shooting his 64 year uncle to death at the Lobster Claw 2 seafood and grill in Derry NH last night…motive for the murder remains a mystery at the moment #7News pic.twitter.com/S3miRAzLWk — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 18, 2023

