NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police announced that they arrested a man charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault stemming from an incident in Salisbury, Hew Hampshire.

36-year-old Thomas Thibeault was out on bail for six counts of aggravated felonious assault and second-degree assault- domestic violence- strangulation for another case under investigation when he was arrested by State Police on Oct. 8 for a reported sexual assault in Salisbury, Hew Hampshire in February 2022.

An additional victim was also identified in the investigation.

Thibeault is currently held on bail and is set to be arraigned Oct. 11.

